A patient was in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in Peterborough this morning.

Two ambulance officers, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the Magpas air ambulance were called to Bishop's Road at 9.13am.

The Magpas air ambulance at the scene

The air ambulance landed next to the Riverside (Key Theatre) car park.

A patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance in a critical condition.

Details of the patient's gender and age are currently unavailable.