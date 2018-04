A patient was flown to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in Whittlesey.

Two ambulances, one ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene yesterday evening, with the air ambulance landing in the Ivy Leaf Club in Gracious Street.

The air ambulance at the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey

A community defibrillator was also brought to the scene.

The patient was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

No further details are currently available.