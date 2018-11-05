Passengers warned of rail disruption at Peterborough this weekend

Passengers are being warned of travel disruption on the East Coast Mainline around Peterborough this weekend as essential works take place.

Works are set to take place between Peterborough and Retford on Saturday.

Engineers will replace old and worn out ballast and sleepers; remove abandoned switches – the equipment that allows trains to move from one track to another; replace the existing track layout with a straight piece of track and carry out work to improve a section of track which currently has poor drainage, which leads to a build-up of water near the track. This will increase the reliability of the track, and create a smoother journey for passengers.

All this work means that on Saturday November 10, a replacement bus will run between Peterborough, Grantham and Newark Northgate.

Elsewhere on the line, there will be a reduced service with diversions in operation and journeys are likely to take longer than usual.

Rob McIntosh, Network Rail Route Managing Director said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to cause disruption and we thank passengers for their patience whilst we carry out this vital maintenance. We have thousands of miles of track to maintain and renew every year and whilst the benefits of the work are not always obvious, this kind of engineering is a vital part of keeping the railways running safely and efficiently.

“We would urge passengers to plan ahead by checking details on National Rail Enquiries or with their train operating company and allow extra time for their journeys.”