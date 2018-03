Have your say

Staff at Avery House in Chaffinch Lane invited residents, relatives and friends to tumble down a rabbit hole for a wild Mad Hatters themed Tea Party with oodles of scrumptious cakes and biscuits washed down with Lashings of Hot “Drink Me” Tea.

Children from the Jo-jingles music class joined for story time and gingerbread men decorating.

The tea party at Avery House

The afternoon was very enjoyable and more tea parties are planned.