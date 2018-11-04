Paramedic Paparazzo’s snapshot of British streets

Peterborough’s Paramedic Paparazzo will release his latest book today - which gives a snapshot of life on city streets in Britain. Chris Porsz travelled thousands of miles across the land for the book ‘Streets of Britain,’ which includes dozens of photos of colourful characters from cities including Peterborough, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

Chris has produced a number of popular books over the past few years featuring his street photography, including his ‘Reunions’ book, which brought people who had featured in his photos back together decades after the originals were taken.

People can buy a copy of the latest book at Peterborough City Hospital - with a donation to the Oncology ward and Breast Cancer UK, on November 5, 9, 23 and December 3, or at www.chrisporsz.com