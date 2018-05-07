Paraglider dies and another in serious condition after Peterborough collision

A paraglider has died and another is in a serious condition following a collision in Peterborough.

The fatal collision happened in Northborough this morning.

One of the paragliders has now been airlifted to a hospital in London with potentially life-changing injuries.

No details of the paragliders, including gender or age, have yet been revealed.

Police were this morning at a field collecting evidence for an investigation into the collision to take place.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "At 8.50am we attended Rippons Drove at Nortborough following reports of a collision of two paragliders at that location who crashed into the ground.

"Police attended to find the ambulance service and fire service at the scene. One pilot received potentially life-changing injuries and is being treated at Nottingham hospital after being airlifted.

"The second pilot sadly died at the scene. The incident has initially been referred to the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) who have asked their colleagues at the UK paragliding association to conduct an investigation on their behalf.

"We will assist UK paragliding by securing the scene and collecting information the coroner will want to know. We are dealing with it as an accident and supporting UK Paragliding at this time."