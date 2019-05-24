‘Papped’ in Peterborough city centre

Here are a couple more photographs of Peterborough folk taken on my travels around the city centre in years gone by, write columnist Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo..

The main image shows me getting a quizzical look from a cake eating man passing a poster for Rambo First Blood Part 2, which was showing in 1985 at the ABC in Broadway, which is now Edwards of course.

Chris Porsz column

The second image shows a man with a shopper in Cathedral Square in the early nineties.

He doesn’t look very happy at being papped!

Hopefully PT readers might recognise them. Feel free to get in touch via my website as usual - www.chrisporsz.com