Papal Nuncio meets pupils at two Peterborough schools

Two Catholic schools in Peterborough hosted a visit from the Papal Nuncio to Great Britain when Archbishop Edward Adams dropped in to meet students and staff and to attend a meeting with local leaders of other faiths.

Archbishop Adams, who is the personal representative of Pope Francis in Great Britain, was on a four-day visit across the Diocese of East Anglia after accepting an invitation from the Bishop of East Anglia, Rt Rev Alan Hopes.

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Edward Adams, Bishop Alan Hopes and Mgr Vincent Brady (private secretary to the Nuncio) with pupils from St Thomas More School

His first visit was to St John Fisher Catholic High School where he met faith leaders and celebrated Mass with students and staff .

The Nuncio’s party then moved to St Thomas More Primary School where pupils asked him a series of entertaining and searching questions about his role, and what he enjoyed and found most challenging about it.