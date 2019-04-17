Pamper your pup with a Sausage Dog Tea Party to support young people in Zambia

Dachshunds, pupcakes, tea and cake - it’s all part of a Sausage Dog Tea Party which is being held to help support young people in Zambia.

Clare Ledbury from Castor is raising money for Build It International which is looking to create opportunities for young people and their communities in the African country through skills training, work experience and essential community building projects.

The tea party poster

This enables hundreds of young, unemployed people to learn essential building skills, and at the same time help to build vital schools and clinics for thousands of children.

Clare (28) is taking part in a 500km bike ride later this year, but before then one of the fundraising events is the tea party for dachshunds which will be held on Sunday, May 19 at Nassington Village Hall, sponsored by The Coffee House in Ailsworth.

Clare said: “It’s a great opportunity to spoil your pups and yourself with scrummy cakes and drinks, whilst raising money for Build It International.”

Tickets are £15 for people, including two dachshunds, and £10 for people with no dogs.

This includes a drink and piece of cake, as well as a ‘pupchino’ and homemade baked treat for the dog.

Local businesses will also be selling all things dachshund related.

Sessions run from 11am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm.

Clare, who has a two-year-old pup called Bentley, added: “I have already experienced first-hand just how much of a positive impact Build It has. I was lucky enough to visit Zambia with Build It in 2014 where I helped to build the Kabaka Primary School, where we transformed a make shift classroom made of sticks and grass into a comfortable, safe and secure building with three classrooms, a house for teachers, sanitation facility and an orchard.

“Five years on, the presence of the school has created a buzzing central hub where the whole community benefits from the facilities and both children and adults continue to learn and develop.

“Without sounding like a cliché, it was the best thing I have ever done. These people live on less than 80p a day, but are the happiest, most grateful people I have ever met. It was truly a life-changing experience!

“I will be extremely grateful for any amount that you could donate. No mater how big or small, it will all help towards Build It International’s fantastic projects and building brighter futures for the Zambian communities.”

To book a slot for the tea party email sausagedogteaparty@gmail.com with the following details:

1. Full name

2. Email address

3. Contact number

4. Number of dachshunds (including names)

5. Number of humans

6. Your preferred time slot. If you are completely flexible please state so.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/575733989598770/.

To donate, visit Clare’s fundraising page.