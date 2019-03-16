Page 3 model helps Peterborough’s Bert (105) celebrate his birthday

It was quite the 105th birthday on Monday for great-great-grandfather Albert James as he embraced the good wishes of four generations of his own family, and ex-Page 3 model Linda Lusardi.

Bert, as he likes to be known, puts his extraordinary life down to cycling every day (even past his 101st birthday), eating cheese with dinner and a daily glass of whisky.

Celebrating his 105th birthday Bert James, a fan of Linda Lusardi at Vista Park EMN-191003-184036009

And there was good reason to toast his latest birthday thanks to a signed photo and a birthday card to “her darling Bert” from former model Linda, who even sent a video message which closed by blowing him a kiss.

Linda’s card took pride of place at Park Vista Care Home, and to make the day more special there were cuddles with great-great grandson Codi.

The dad of four, who has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, retired as a carpenter at Baker Perkins at Westwood 40 years ago. During the Second World War he built parts for aircraft, most notably the trim panels for Lancaster Bombers.

And even up to the age of 101, when he lived in Dingley Court, Ravensthorpe, he was driving his ageing Ford Fiesta to the New England Club in Occupation Road to see friends.

His wife Joey passed away 20 years ago, but remarkably a box of Black Magic which Bert gave her on their first date was discovered during a house clearance last year - 66 years later.

Joey had kept them as a memento of her dream day. They have now been gratefully received by the York’s Chocolate Story museum for their tour.

Son Daniel said: “We learnt from their publicity that it is a limited edition Royal celebration box and is probably the only surviving box of a small batch released with a misprint which made it ‘invaluable’.”