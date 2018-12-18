Owner ‘distraught’ after part of dog’s tongue cut off by Pets at Home groomer in Peterborough

An owner has been left “distraught” after part of his dog’s tongue was cut off by a Pets at Home groomer in Peterborough.

Mike Corry took 20-month-old cockapoo Marley to the store in the Bretton Centre for a routine grooming appointment, only to be told when he picked him up that his dog’s tongue had been “nicked” while the groomer cut the fur around his face.

Marley with owners Mike and Mary Corry. 'Picture by Terry Harris

Marley’s mouth was bleeding when he was taken home, but Mr Corry said it was difficult to get him to open his mouth to see.

It was a few days later when Mr Corry and wife Mary discovered the damage to the tongue, and on Friday they took him to the vets.

According to Mr Corry the vet said Marley’s tongue may need to be stitched or rounded off.

“We’re devastated and distraught. It’s a bad curved cut which is quite severe,” said Mr Corry.

The Pets at Home store in Bretton.' Picture by Terry Harris

The dog owner has since lodged a complaint against Pets at Home through the Resolver website.

A spokesman for Pets at Home said: “We are very sorry for the upset and concern caused by this unfortunate accident and hope that Marley is on the mend soon.

“Marley was seen by our in-house vet when the accident occurred who had no concerns about the small cut on Marley’s tongue and did not feel that any further action was required.

“We are in ongoing contact with Marley’s parents around this situation.”