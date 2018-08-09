Outstanding Peterborough care home launches a DIY SOS

An “Outstanding” care home has launched its own DIY SOS in a bid to smarten up a courtyard loved and used by residents.

The Tudors, in North Street, Stanground, became Peterborough’s only such establishment with the top rating following a visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this year.

The watchdog described staff as ‘caring and compassionate’, and pointed out that patients were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Now manager Ronnie Lane and staff are keen to add to the facilities for the 40-plus residents - which already include a cinema, equipped with tickets and a popcorn machine, an indoor garden, and a library which holds a regular book club - by refurbishing the courtyard.

And they are looking for help from the wider community to do so.

“We have done so much in the home in such a short space of time, but with only one maintenance guy and a limited budget, a number of projects, such as the courtyard, have been left and left,” said Ronnie.

“Our residents want to see it done, but we are at the end of the budget and there is not much left, so we are launching the DIY SOS to ask relatives and people out there to come and help us do something before the summer is out.

“Staff here are really good at getting involved and where we can be hands-on we will. But we need people who can volunteer their time and skills to help us, as well as supply any garden products that will help the residents enjoy their time out there.

“The slabs have been down for a long time and are not very good, and we really want to make the area safe.”

Anyone who would like to help in any way should contact Ronnie on 01733 892844 or emailmanagert@goldcarehomes.com.