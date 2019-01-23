Oundle to host vintage festival to raise cash for urgent church repairs

Vintage funfair rides and a 1950s rock 'n' roll dance are on the agenda of a vintage festival in Oundle later this year, organised to fund urgent church repairs.

Money is needed to refurbish the clock and the eight bells in the tower of St Peter's Church, the cost of which has been estimated at £12,250 plus VAT.

The festival's organising committee was set up by business representatives not only to put in place a plan to raise in excess of £10,000 for the appeal, but also to create a new town event to attract visitors to Oundle.

The party gets under way on Friday, May 17, with a 1950s rock 'n' roll event where revellers can dance to the likes of Elvis, Bill Haley, Eddie Cochrane, Chuck Berry and Johnny Cash.

On the Saturday there is a packed programme of events starting with a sponsored abseil down the tower from 9am to 10am.

A classic bike rally sets off at 9am in which riders are required to saddle up a pre-2000 two-wheeler "whether it's pampered and restored, or recently dusted off from your garage".

There will be a teddy bear parachute contest from the top of the 210ft tower, which will also be opened for tours offering visitors views of Oundle, countryside and nearby villages.

A market with more than 60 stalls will be open all day selling vintage fashion, homewares, vinyl, antiques, jewellery, posters, maps, furniture and the like.

Music from various performers will feature throughout the day, while the rides and entertainment for the vintage funfair are yet to be finalised.