Oundle couple to run marathon to help child abuse victims

A couple from Oundle will run a marathon in Paris to raise money for the NSPCC.

Lisa and Martin Jinks, both 51, are running the Paris Marathon on April 8 as a tribute to the city where they met in 1992 where they were both working as solicitors.

They chose to raise money for the NSPCC as it is a charity close to Lisa’s heart.

She is a member of Peterborough Business Group, which raises money for the NSPCC Service Centre in the city.

Lisa said: “I ran my first marathon 21 years ago for the NSPCC with former colleague Chris Collier – we both worked at Greenwood Solicitors together – and we raised about £15,000.

“I wanted to run the Paris Marathon as it’s where I met my husband when we were working for separate law firms, so I have fond memories of being there.

“I’ve been running on and off for about 30 years, but this will be my husband’s first marathon.

“I’ve been actively helping to fundraise for the NSPCC for about three years. It’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I’m a mum myself and I just think it’s really important to help vulnerable children who might not be getting enough support.

“The NSPCC service centre in Peterborough does an incredible job supporting children and young people who need support in the East of England.

“We’re also running for a disabled children’s charity in Kenya called Kivuli Trust. We’re hoping to raise £1,000 and split it between the two charities.”

The money Lisa and Martin raise will help the NSPCC’s service centre in Peterborough deliver vital support services to vulnerable children.

One of the services offered by the NSPCC in Peterborough is Letting the Future In - a service for children aged four to 17 who have been sexually abused.

Letting the Future In helps children come to understand and move on from their past experiences through activities such as play, drawing and painting and storytelling.

Parents and carers are also offered support to move on from the impact of finding out about the sexual abuse and to help their children feel safe.

Sue Whitwood, NSPCC Peterborough service centre manager, said: “Abuse can have devastating effects on children and young people which can often last into adulthood.

“We provide vital services to children and young people who are victims of abuse, or are at risk of harm, and provide support for their families.

“We couldn’t do this without the fundraising support of Peterborough Business Group and their members who generously raise funds for our centre.”

To sponsor Lisa and Martin’s Paris Marathon 2018, donate on their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/teams/lisamartinrunparismarathon.