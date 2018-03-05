Oscars success for former Peterborough school pupil after work on Darkest Hour caught worldwide attention

Peterborough can boast success in the Oscars after a make-up artist who grew up in the city and whose family still live here triumphed at the iconic film awards.

Former Fulbridge Junior and Deacon’s School pupil David Malinowski triumphed in the best makeup and hair styling category overnight in LA, winning alongside Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick for his work on Darkest Hour with Gary Oldman which has caught worldwide attention.

Gary Oldman with David Malinowski

The prestigious award follows success in the Baftas and Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

Gary Oldman made it a prestigious double for Darkest Hour by taking home the best actor award.

Best picture at the Oscars went to The Shape of Water, while best actress went to Frances McDormand from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

David, whose family live in Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, triumphed after spending up to 18 hours a day completing Gary’s transformation into the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

David (39), who now lives in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, previously described to the PT the gruelling effort to get Gary ready for filming every day while on set.

His day began by shaving Gary’s head, before taking care of his chin, cheeks, nose and wig pieces. Make-up would take longer than three hours, with Gary then having to put on a costume and fat suit.

