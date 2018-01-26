Oscar nomination for ex-Peterborough pupil who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill

Peterborough will be represented at the Oscars thanks to a make-up artist who spent 18 hours a day helping Gary Oldman look like Winston Churchill.

Former city pupil David Malinowski will be walking down the red carpet in LA on March 4 thanks to his incredible efforts in Darkest Hour, the Second World War drama.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour � 2017 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

David learned he was one of three nominations for the Makeup and Hairstyling award while watching a live stream with wife Liz, friend Ben and parents Paul and Christine who travelled from their home in Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, for the occasion.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph shortly after hearing he had been nominated, the former Fulbridge Junior and Deacon’s School pupil said: “It’s got to be the best thing ever.

“I’m just taking it all in. You watch it on TV your whole career and you think it would be amazing to be there with those people, to be amongst the elite. It’s going to be fantastic. Mum has been blubbing ever since the news was announced.”

The PT spoke to an emotional David from his home in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, straight after he had finished exchanging congratulations on the phone with best actor nominee Gary who was responsible for him taking on the role in the first place. The pair hit it off while working on The Hitman’s Bodyguard where Gary told David about a new film he was due to star in where he would be in make-up for several hours a day for 50 days.

“I said good luck to whoever is doing that,” recalled David, adding: “After The Hitman’s Bodyguard, a couple of weeks later he sent a text saying ‘do you want to do the job?’

“I said I need a few days to think about it. I spoke to my family who said it would be ridiculous not to do it.

“Gary is one of the nicest actors and we became such good friends. That was a big part of saying yes to Darkest Hour - it was because of him. If it was any other actor I would have struggled to say yes.”

David, who studied make-up at New College Stamford, showed his persistence to find work on London’s Burning and Casualty before moving to Madame Tussauds. He has since worked on shows such as Downton Abbey and Dr Who and with film stars such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Thompson.

His 18-hour days for Darkest Hour began by shaving Gary’s head, before taking care of his chin, cheeks, nose and wig pieces. Make-up would take longer than three hours, with Gary then having to put on a costume and fat suit.

David, who recently turned 39, and is also nominated for a Bafta, said the Oscar nomination alongside co-workers Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick was “the best birthday present you can ever imagine.”

His dad Paul said: “We all erupted. It’s an amazing feeling and we are so proud.”