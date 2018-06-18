WORLD CUP VERDICTS: Spurs players were England’s best with one exception

Spurs players, apart from Dele Alli, were England’s best performers against Tunisia tonight (June 18).

Captain Harry Kane won the game with finishing we’ve come to expect from an expert goal-poacher, while right wing-back Kieran Trippier also played well.

Alli, Jesse Lingard and particularly Raheem Sterling were all poor.

Marks out of 10: 10=Perfect, 9=Oustanding, 8=Very good, 7=Good, 6= Average, 5=Poor, 4=Stinker

Jordan Pickford: So little to do could have taken a book to read on the pitch with him. Got a hand to the penalty, but only enough to help the ball into the corner 6

Kieran Trippier: Always a useful outlet on the right hand side and his delivery was often decent. Mind you I’d play 4-4-2 against Panama and replace him with Kyle Walker 7

Ashley Young: One cracking cross should have led to an early England goal, but otherwise too slow going forwards and backwards and gave away too many cheap fouls 5.5

Kyle Walker: What was he thinking when conceding such a cheap penalty? But that’s a risk with playing defenders out of position. Pace helped him subdue the occasional Tunisia attack 5.5

John Stones: Towering header led to the opening England goal and he was solid enough defensively. I’d rather see him moving forward with the ball than lumbering Harry Maguire. Should have scored first half 6

Harry Maguire: A couple of woeful early passing errors would have led to goals against brighter teams. Too cumbersome to play close to Ashley Young. Did well to set up winning goal with strong aerial challenge 5.5

Jordan Henderson: Pinged a couple of glorious long passes out wide, but I can’t see him ever directly assisting on a goal. Goes backwards and sideways far too often 6

Jesse Lingard: Pace and movement troubles Tunisia early on, but there was no end product. Weak 5

Dele Alli: Should have scored twice in opening half. Possibly hampered by injury, but no link up with Kane which is supposed to be a strength. Taken off far too late 5

Raheem Sterling: The big disappointment. Should keep things simple and just run at defenders before shooting. He’s no good trying intricate passes in confined spaces without the likes of David Silva to help him. Rightly substituted 4.5

Harry Kane: Ordinary in open play, but scored from two set-pieces thanks to a goalscorer’s knack of knowing where the ball will drop. The most important player in the squad saved the day 7

Subs used

Marcus Rashford: Better than Sterling and his pace was a threat, but makes dopey decisions 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Some quality moments until reaching the penalty area when he became hesitant, but an encouraging little cameo 6.5