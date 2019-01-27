Why it is time for a Brexit divorce

Did you fall in love with Brexit? How’s the 2-year engagement been for you?

Brexit is the opposite of a divorce: we fell head-over-heels in love with Brexit, writes Beki Sellick, Peterborough Liberal Democrat MP candidate.

Beki Sellick and her Brexitometer

Boris said we’ll Take Back Control; Farage’s bus promised £350m more for the NHS. May consented to the marriage, setting the date for 29 March 19, giving us 2 years to organise and get to know Brexit.

So, since we got engaged to Brexit, what’s happened? Deals not done with the relatives we’ll be cut off from (Davies said 40 trade agreements would be easy). Three other broken Brexist (not a typo, rhymes with racist) promises:

Brexit isn’t good for the economy, it’s already cost UK jobs, raised prices and cut investment. Now they promise the pain will be worth it. Why trust millionaires like Rees-Mogg who won’t suffer?

Brexit isn’t good for the NHS. We’re 41,000 nurses short; 7,000 EU nurses have already left. Why move to a Brexiting Britain when the pound has fallen so it buys fewer Euros, but living standards at home have risen? In Peterborough, 10% of all workers are from the EU. We risk losing dedicated people working in our fields, factories and hospitality industries too. People who pay far more in tax than they use in services.

Brexit doesn’t make us look good. Other countries laugh at us, throwing away our decision-making place alongside France and Germany in such a powerful international group. Why go it alone on cybersecurity, anti-terrorism, immigration…

We were taken-in by Brexist lies, but now our government must face 2 facts:

1. There is no Plan B, no other deal from the EU: if we want free trade and travel, we must stick to the rules. All 27 countries are united; although our Tory and Labour parties are divided amongst themselves. Labour voters were 70% remain, but the party led by Corbyn-the-Leaver is considering Norway++! undeliverables. After 2 years of negotiating, May’s deal is the best and only Brexit actually available. But it’s a bad deal, as 432 MPs voted last week. The Irish backstop must exist, or we put peace at risk.

2. The deal we have now (staying in the EU) is the best for Britain. It’s what we Liberal Democrats have always fought for. More people in Peterborough are agreeing with us (photo at our monthly Brexitometer, taking Peterborough’s EU temperature outside the Town Hall). Brexists said the EU would collapse if we left, but its strengthening: crucial with Trump’s America raising prices and lowering standards. Nearly half Britain’s exports go to the EU. EU membership doesn’t stop us selling elsewhere: Germany already trades 5 times more than we do with China.

Its difficult to admit when you’ve fallen out of love. But Brexit isn’t the dream life-partner. So join me Beki.Sellick.LibDem@gmail.com and the 100,000s peacefully marching and petitioning for two things:

1. Reconsider our marriage to Brexit. We’ve respected the Referendum result, spending 2 years and £millions to get an actual deal. As soon as possible, we should have a People’s Vote on the deals available, including sticking with the deal we currently have within the EU.

2. To make time for the People’s Vote, postpone our Brexit wedding date. Revoking Article 50 stops the Tories threatening us with a disastrous No Deal, using the deadline May herself created.