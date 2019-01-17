Why I want Nathan Jones to succeed at Stoke City and not just because he reminds me of Fergie

I applaud Stoke City for taking a punt on an up and coming, clearly talented, lower division manager, rather than plump for one of the usual suspects like Paul Lambert and Martin O’Neill, to replace club-hopping no-hoper Gary Rowett.

Nathan Jones can make silly comments (his Luton team were the best in League Two last season apparently even though they finished five points behind mighty Accrington Stanley), but the Hatters had an awesome record under him, one achieved with such great football it was easy to ignore the irritating theatrics of Danny Hylton.

Steve Bruce (left).

They remind me of Posh in the early days of Darren Ferguson, the most successful boss in London Road history and one plucked from relative obscurity.

Obviously Jones has joined a club impatient for an upturn in fortunes so his job security is questionable (he might already be in danger after losing his first two games), but I wish him well if only because success would give hope to other young managers knocking around at less fashionable clubs.

I find it rather frustrating to see the same old faces switching from job to job, often after failing miserably at their previous club/country.

You can guarantee Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, Michael Appleton and Alan Pardew will be under consideration for pretty much any job in the top two divisions even though you need the memory of an elephant to remember their good days.

Marcelo Bielsa.

It baffles me why Ipswich went from an up and coming sort like Paul Hurst to a regular failure in Paul Lambert. What are they expecting Lambert to achieve? Lambert hasn’t enjoyed success since his Norwich days and they ended seven years ago.

Unsurprisingly The Tractor Boys are bottom of the Championship and doomed to the drop into League One, while Lambert appears to have given up on players who might be improved by a decent coach and started signing unlovely veterans like James Collins. He’s even dropped Gwion Edwards, the fool.

Ipswich might win the title for worst run Championship club - even the sacking off of Mick McCarthy’s turgid football doesn’t look a smart move now - although Nottingham Forest are making a late bid for dishonours by appointing O’Neill, a man whose managerial methods belong in a long forgotten era.

I do hope clubs like Forest and Sheffield Wednesday, who have just appointed the well-travelled Steve Bruce, sounded out Slaviša Jokanović, the man who turned Fulham into a Premier League side last season, before turning to less-than-golden oldies.

If they didn’t they are being horribly negligent.

Of course the other route clubs like to take involves an overseas recruitment and the rather splendid form, and their easy-on-the -eye style of play, of Leeds United under Argentine spymaster Marcelo Bielsa will make it more attractive.

Leeds are great to watch. Unfortunately their over-aggressive fanbase remain a pain to listen to.