Why did Peterborough council waste money scrapping ‘lovely’ artificial Christmas tree? - LETTER

Is it just me or is anybody else incensed at the waste of money by Peterborough council not using the artificial tree from previous years?

I know there were people that didn’t like it, but I thought it was lovely. And from comments I heard about the one this year, it looks like they’ve wasted yet more of taxpayers’ money.

The old Christmas tree in Cathedral Square

In these times of recycling and saving the planet, the council should set an example

Kerry Newton

by email

