Westminster Life: Bringing healthcare closer to home

Sam Carling MP outside Old Fletton Surgery

One of the biggest frustrations I hear from residents is how difficult it can be to get the healthcare you need when you need it. Whether it’s long waits for appointments, confusion over referrals, or the feeling that you’re being bounced between services, the system often feels set up to work against you, not for you.

That’s why this week’s announcement from the Labour Government matters. The Prime Minister has launched a new 10-Year Health Plan, setting out how we’ll shift care closer to people’s homes, make the most of modern technology, and build an NHS that’s fit for the future.

At the heart of it is a move away from the current ‘hospital by default’ approach. Instead, new neighbourhood health teams will bring together doctors, nurses, pharmacists, mental health specialists and social care workers to deliver joined-up support in one place – from post-op rehab to community nursing and urgent appointments. For many, it will mean no more long journeys for basic tests or repeat check-ups. Just better access to care, closer to home.

Alongside this, new digital tools will make navigating the NHS easier. Through the NHS App, patients will be able to manage prescriptions, check test results, and – crucially – book appointments without the dreaded 8am scramble. There’ll also be better information to help people choose where to receive treatment, and more options to self-refer to services like mental health or physiotherapy.

And this isn’t just about convenience – it’s about getting care right earlier. More personalised care plans for people with complex needs. More time freed up for GPs and clinicians to focus on patients, not paperwork. And new investment in prevention, from tackling childhood obesity to offering better mental health support in schools.

It’s a big shift – and not one that’ll happen overnight. But already, we’re seeing progress. In the past year alone, we’ve delivered more than 4 million extra NHS appointments, recruited 1,900 new GPs, and consistently cut waiting lists down – including over the winter months. That’s a solid foundation to build on.

For North West Cambridgeshire, this could be transformative. We’re a fast-growing area with both rural and urban health challenges. We need services that reflect that – and a system that doesn’t leave people behind because of where they live or how tech-savvy they are. Labour’s Plan for Change aims to fix that, and I’ll be working to make sure our area benefits from the changes coming.

It’s easy to be cynical about NHS reform – and after years of decline, I understand why people feel let down. But I also know how many brilliant staff are working flat-out to keep things going. They deserve a system that supports them, and this plan is a real step towards that.

If you’ve had difficulties accessing healthcare locally, or have thoughts on how these changes could help, I’d love to hear from you.