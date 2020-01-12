Warm welcome issued to all feeling isolated - LETTER

Through a recent survey, we sadly discovered that it’s not uncommon for people who’ve lost a partner to also lose contact with friends.

At a time when friends are needed most, people are left feeling even more isolated.

Over 40 per cent of people questioned felt that others didn’t know what to say, while another third felt isolated after their loss. Losing someone close is unfortunately something we’re all likely to experience, and it can often feel that we’re alone in our grief.

Having friends around you helps make it all a little more bearable.

If you know someone who has recently lost of a partner, please don’t feel awkward about keeping in touch, they need you now more than ever. If you’d like some advice on how to best support them, we’ve some great information available at www.oddfellows.co.uk/firststeps.

As a local friendship group, based Market Deeping, we’d like to extend a warm welcome to anybody who may be looking to meet with other friendly people locally.

Please do get in touch, as we run regular events in the area – the next being A Talk by Alan Holt “Reflections of a School’s Inspector” at Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping PE6 8AN on Wednesday, February 5 at 2.00pm

Andrew Spencer

Social Co-Ordinator Nene & Welland Oddfellow