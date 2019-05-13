Toilets at Peterborough park ‘need to be re-opened’

I recently visited Itter Park and was surprised to find the public toilets were locked. I was astonished to learn that this has been the state of affairs for more than six months.

I am aware that councils are facing tough spending decisions, but am amazed that any council could consider closing public toilets in a popular park.

What are visitors to the park – including families with young children, the elderly, people with disabilities and people with medical conditions – expected to do?

I am fed-up reading about how much the council is spending on doing up the city centre and Fletton Quays, while those of us who live on the periphery are expected to put up with substandard amenities.

I’d be very interested in hearing someone from the council justify this appalling state of affairs, and, better still, tell us when the toilets will be re-opened.

George Cole

Exeter Road

Peterborough