‘Time to end unauthorised traveller camps’ - MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow

We need action in Peterborough on unauthorised travellers’ camps. Our parks and open spaces are there for the whole community to enjoy. Yet too often they are taken over – and sometimes trashed – by unlawful encampments, writes MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow in his weekly column for the PT.

Only a few days ago parts of Bretton Park were left in an appalling state after another unauthorised camp. We have seen it before in Walton, Gunthorpe, Werrington and Westwood – and I’m sure that readers will have heard about the local parks that were used as camps at Orton Goldhay and Orton Mere.

We all know the familiar pattern of complaints and distress about anti-social behaviour and waste, along with the time it takes to restore community land to its intended use. Naturally, it’s local taxpayers who have to pay for enforcement and court costs.

Enough is enough. The issue merits sensitivity and respect, but politicians cannot wish problems away because of misplaced sensitivity about community relations. Unlawful camps harm those relations and fuel mistrust. Peterborough needs a solution.

Thankfully, we now have a majority Conservative Government that can act. In the Queen’s Speech, the Government promised to make unauthorised camps a criminal offence, not just a civil matter. This would allow the police to use the full force of the law.

The Home Office have already written to Peterborough City Council asking for their input and views on the proposals. Our council has tried to contain the problem within the current rules, but the system doesn’t work. Independent councillor John Fox (who is widely respected) agrees and called for a change in the law after chairing a cross-party committee.

I hope the city council will put together detailed evidence to support this change. As your new MP, I will also be responding to the consultation, urging the Government to introduce criminal sanctions as quickly as possible.

No one wants to see discrimination – or racism – against travellers. Language matters, as does the provision of authorised sites. We may need more authorised sites as part of the change. But what we must never do is turn a blind eye to genuine abuses and local problems.

That’s where the Labour Party have got this issue wrong, both locally and nationally. Their obsession with identity politics means they prefer to indulge talk about minority rights rather than work with all to help resolve issues. Perhaps I can clarify things for them: it isn’t anyone’s “human right” to commandeer a local park, prevent others from walking and playing there, and then leave someone else to clean up the mess. It’s only a minority of travellers and the wider community who do this - but it is still wrong.

Current policy isn’t fair and isn’t working for residents, the majority of travellers who don’t trash public areas, or Peterborough. I hope that not just our own council, but others experiencing similar problems around the country will join the support for this change to the law.

You can also help. I want to show that people in Peterborough are behind them. Although it’s open to everyone to respond formally to the consultation, not everyone has the time and it can be a bit off-putting.

So if you want your voice to be heard, please email me as your local MP to give me your views at paul@paulbristow.org.uk. I will include your comments and experiences in my own submission. Together, let’s put an end to these unauthorised camps, for which all communities in Peterborough are paying the price.