The clown prince of football, Saints sacking was welcome, a decent referee (yes, really), heroic Fury was worth the win

When he retires Lionel Messi will be remembered for great moments of individual brilliance.

When he retires Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered for great goals with either foot and his head.

Tyson Fury would have been a worthy winner

But Neymar will be remembered for his extreme play-acting and blatant cheating, which is a shame as he’s not far behind the other two in terms of pure ability.

Watching this all-star Paris Saint-Germain side should be a joy. They are capable of delivering thrilling football, but their antics in last week’s Champions League game against an out-matched Liverpool side left an awful taste in my mouth. PSG saw weakness in a terrible referee and pounced on it. They’d probably have won 4-1 if they’d concentrated on football rather than theatrics. It’s so sad to see.

SAINTS DO US A FAVOUR

Selling-club Southampton have done all us football fans a huge favour by dumping serial whinger Mark Hughes. Hughes (above) deserved to go for failing to beat a hopeless Manchester United side last weekend.

Miserable Mark Hughes deserved the sack.

A DECENT REFEREE EMERGES

Maybe there is hope for English referees after all. I was one to raise an eyebrow when relative rookie Chris Kavanagh was handed the Liverpool derby, but he delivered an outstanding display apart from failing to show Jurgen Klopp a red card for his one-man pitch invasion.

ARCHER WILL BE A BAD PICK

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has represented West Indies at under 19 level. That alone should bar him from an England cap which appears to be on its way.

HERO OF THE WEEK

How a flabby man like Tyson Fury even gets into the ring with a hard-hitting monster like Deontay Wilder is pretty brave. For said tubby boxer to then beat him is quite remarkable. Yes I know the official result was a draw a which will conveniently lead to a money-spinning re-match, but make no mistake Fury was by far the superior boxer.