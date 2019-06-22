Thank you for your votes at Peterborough by-election

Thank you to everyone who voted for me in the Peterborough by-election.

There is no feeling like seeing the ballot papers stack up on the night knowing that so many people placed their trust in you be their MP.

Unfortunately for me, not enough people did!

Our hard work, and the vision I shared for the city did get traction. A relentless focus on crime, congestion, fly-tipping, new homes for hard working families, and improvements in our schools. Above anything else, a mission to restore pride in Peterborough.

I shall be working hard speaking to as many people as possible – on the doorstep and at community events – to learn what more I can do to gain their trust.

Peterborough is my city. I grew up in Whittlesey and went to school at Sir Harry Smith Community College. My parents worked across the city for our local NHS. I live in the heart of Peterborough in the new Oakthorpe development. I am remain absolutely committed to serving my city.

I want to congratulate Lisa Forbes, the winning Labour candidate. I want her to do well. But already, she has embarrassed our city by endorsing anti-semitism commentary and Jewish conspiracy theories. She has promised to go on an anti-racism training course. While it seems extraordinary an MP needs to be trained not to involve herself with racist social media posts, I hope she fulfils her promise.

I also hope she does not continue to vote to block Brexit, and respect the 61 per cent of Peterborough people who voted Leave.

Thank you once again Peterborough. It was a brilliant experience!

Paul Bristow

Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Peterborough