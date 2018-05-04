SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Pride in our Peterborough clubs, get snooker off the TV, stay away from Bale, Wembley spin and Burnley fans

This fine city of ours will have two ‘lesser’ local clubs competing at National Level next season thanks to the success of Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club in Hull last weekend.

That’s a hockey club (City of Peterborough) and a rugby club mixing it with the big boys which is a fantastic feat. Let’s hope they can stay there.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is worth watching.

STEVE DAVIS WAS MORE INTERESTING

It continues to amaze me how the World Snooker Championship is given so much airtime on the BBC. Not so much on Eurosport which specialises in dull, minority sports, but the Beeb should be different.

As soon as Ronnie O’Sullivan, and local-ish man Joe Perry, depart my interest in an event that drags on for two-and-a-half weeks wanes.

Sport needs its heroes and villains, it needs competitors who dislike each other rather than a bunch of mates who all dress the same, play the same shots and never break into a smile. Are they as bored as the rest of us? The TV commentary is pitiful, claiming excitement where there is none and throwing unsuitable words like ‘brave’ around. Steve Davis was more interesting than the current lot.

Gareth Bale (left) is past it.

TOO RISKY TO SIGN BALE

It’s not just the high wages that should stop leading English clubs signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. His injury record is enough to put me off. The risk/reward is tilted too much towards the former.

DON’T BELIEVE WEMBLEY SPIN

Don’t let the FA spin their potential sale of Wembley to an American as the chance to fund grassroots football. It’s greed pure and simple and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

A NEW LOW FOR BURNLEY FANS

Burnley fans booing an opposition player just because he reported a former player of theirs for alleged racism is a new low. Only two players know the truth about the allegation. The rest of us are just guessing.