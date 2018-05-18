SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Not much progress at Liverpool. top boss deserves a top job, the great football creation, a good England selection

So the Champions League final will be between the fourth best team in England and the third best team in Spain.

Liverpool really need to win the Champions League to turn a distinctly average season into an unforgettable one.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

In 2016-17 Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League with 76 points. They have again finished fourth, but with one fewer point. They’ve stalled despite non-stop goals from a prolific striker. There’s been no real progress at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. Sure they play entertaining football, but they haven’t won any trophies. In time that will become a problem for Klopp and his lickspittles. I like Klopp and I hope they beat Madrid. I believe they can, but they would still be the fourth best team in England.

TOP BOSS DESERVES TOP JOB

One manager who deserves a shot in the Premier League is Fulham’s current boss Slaviša Jokanović. Hopefully he might still get there with his current club, but even if they fail at the final hurdle, a top-flight club should try and hire him. There are too many bosses like Sean Dyche in the Premier League, ones who put pragmatism before entertainment. Fulham have been a breath of fresh air under Jokanovic for two seasons now.

THE GREATEST CREATION

Jos Buttler is a good England selection.

The play-offs remain the greatest creation in recent Football League history. I wouldn’t normally voluntarily sit through a Lincoln match, but I was even enthralled by a 0-0 draw with Exeter at the weekend.

NOT A BAD ENGLAND TEAM

I’m no fan of England cricket selectors. There has been too much picking of mates (Gary Ballance anyone?) and too much loyalty to those who are obviously not good enough (Liam Dawson anyone?).

But new chief selector Ed Smith has made a decent fist of his first Test selection, although opener Mark Stoneman is lucky no other top order batsmen have been knocking on the door. Alastair Cook is lucky for the same reason, but Smith is right to pick Jos Buttler for the opening Test against Pakistan. If England aren’t going to win, they should at least try and entertain and Buttler should play his aggressive game no matter what the situation.

Smith has blundered by selecting Dom Bess mind, a spin bowler with one wicket to his name this summer.