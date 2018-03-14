SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Keep ‘gobby’ Carragher off our screens for good, Tiger is now my hero, Scottish Premier League is better than English version, Juventus were just lucky

As Team Sky are standing by their dubious cycling chief Dave Brailsford I guess the punishment handed out by Sky TV to pundit Jamie Carragher for spitting at people who were goading him won’t be too severe.

It should be though. There’s little more despicable than spitting and Carragher should be removed from our screens for good. In fact he should make that decision himself rather than begging to save his lucrative job.

Tiger Woods

THE MOST PASSIONATE DERBY

I’d love to watch a Celtic/Rangers match live. Is there a more passionate, derby game in world football? The standard is ropey, but who would have thought the Scottish title race would be more interesting than the English version.

MAN CITY AND LIVERPOOL WOULD HAMMER LUCKY JUVENTUS

Manchester City and Liverpool should pray they get Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It would be like receiving a bye.

I’ve never heard so much nonsense during and after a game as was evident as Juve fluked their way past Spurs.

Juve’s coach Massimiliano Allegri was feted as a tactical genius after the match, even though he set his side up so poorly Spurs should have been 3-0 up at the break at Wembley.

Spurs suffered a collective breakdown for five minutes in both games and suffered, but to suggest this was the result of superior tactics was laughable.

Juve are past it defensively. Georgio Chiellini & co were run ragged for an hour, a weakness City and Pool’s star-studded forward lines would expose.

TIGER IS NOW MY HERO

First an apology to the greatest golfer of all time. I shouldn’t have urged his retirement on compassionate grounds on this page a couple of weeks ago. You can’t deny Tiger Woods is pure Box Office. His resurgence was the only reason I was riveted to the TV watching his glorious attempto win a PGA title last weekend.