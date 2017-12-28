SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Harry is my hero, FA are far from sweet, daft Deeney and the best match of 2017

What a terrible year for for the English Football Association.

They showed far more vigour in pursuing trivial complaints against Wembley FC and AFC Wimbledon than in getting to the bottom of racism claims from England Womens international Eni Aluko.

Troy Deeney should have kept his mouth shut throughout 2017.

The FA apparently believe the logo on Wembley FC’s club crest could be confused with the national stadium up the road. Yes, seriously, and the threat of bankrupting a local non-league club is presumably of little concern to the blazers and halfwits running our national game.

It’s time AFC Wimbledon started to ignore MK Dons rather than pretend they don’t exist by refusing to use ’Dons’ in any club literature when they happen to meet, but the FA have far more important matters to occupy themselves with surely?

FOOTBALL’S HERO OF THE YEAR

Spurs striker Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s record of 36 goals in a calender year to cement his place as the best finisher in the Premier League. You never know if England teammates create chances for him in next year’s World Cup we might beat Panama and Tunisia and reach the knockout stages in Russia.

Eni Aluko.

DAFTEST COMMENT OF 2017

Since Troy Deeney received praise (mainly from social media bores) for daring to point out Arsenal’s ‘lack of cojones’ earlier this season, his Watford side have been in freefall, he hasn’t scored an open play goal and he’s currently serving a four-match suspension following a red card for serious foul play. As a wise man once said, ‘better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

MATCH OF THE SEASON

Arsenal’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool last Friday (December 22) was riveting, but full of defensive disasters so it’s Arsenal 1, Manchester United 3 for me. Arsenal were fantastic going forward, but ran into the best goalkeeper in the world at the top of his game, David De Gea.