SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Aussies are undeserving of any sympathy, Pardew the pundit, a lowlights reel

Oh please, stop it with the sympathy for the cheating Aussies.

Those tears shed by bully boys Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Darren Lehmann are a result of having their true characters exposed to the world. Are they really remorseful? If they hadn’t been found out, would any of them have felt guilty enough to organise a press conference and admit what they did? Of course not. They’d have strutted around South Africa for the rest of the tour abusing opponents and the game itself, while whinging if anyone dared to hit back.

Alan Pardew.

They all managed to drag their families into it in an attempt to turn the tsunami of public opinion back in their favour.

They should have thought about their families before conducting such a despicable act.

The only I question I have is whether it’s Aussie machismo that’s fake or just the tears they shed at their press conferences?

PUNDIT PARDEW WILL BE BACK

I soon expect to see sacked West Brom boss Alan Pardew back on the pundit’s sofa telling us all where managers and players are going wrong.

Self-awareness has never been a strong point of the insufferably smug and Pardew is smugger than most despite a recent record which suggests he should keep a low profile.

West Brom are getting what they deserve for a disastrous appointment as are Southampton and Stoke. Mark Hughes will take two clubs down in the same season which is some going.

WATCH THE LOWLIGHTS

Anyone concerned about no Premier League referees at the World Cup this summer should watch a lowlights reel of Bobby Madley’s season.