SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Americans shouldn’t be representing GB, clumsy Christie, my heroine is pretty brave, stick T20 cricket in the bin, Tiger in trouble

Some random Winter Olympic thoughts...

*I was pleased for Isabel Atkin after she won the first skiing medal in GB history, until I heard her speak. She’s American. She was born in America and has spent virtually all her life in America. You shouldn’t be able to choose which country you represent for reasons of expediency.

*The BBC commentary is so biased towards Brits I’m surprised my television doesn’t fall over. Their fawning cheerleading is embarrassingly cringeworthy.

*Elise Christie falls over so often in the speed skating maybe she is clumsy rather than unfortunate.

*Curling really is the most boring sport ever created but the snowboard cross might just be one of the most exciting.

You wouldn’t get me doing what double GB Winter Olympic gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold does, not even down the biggest hill in Bretton. Sliding down a mountain at 80mph looks pretty terrifying so well done Lizzy for beating the rest of the world - well those countries that bother to take part - for the second Olympics in a row.

STICK T20 CRICKET IN THE BIN

International T20 cricket needs to be binned. Keep a World Cup and have a few months of matches beforehand to let teams prepare. Otherwise let an overcrowded calendar breathe a little. Most T20 matches are forgettable, stereotypical dross like those in the pointless tri nations series England have just been eliminated from when schoolboy-sized boundaries have helped create artificial scores. It irritates me to see players well short of international class like Chris Jordan and David Willey pick up cheapened England caps.

A GREAT LEGACY IS IN DANGER

Why is Tiger Woods carrying on? His legacy is too great to be put under threat by the aging process and a bad back. His first tee shot at his latest event ended up stuck in a tree. Even luck has deserted him.