As a regular reader of the Peterborough Telegraph, I usually find myself angry at one story after another detailing the shocking rise in crime across our city.

Whether it’s burglaries, assaults or low level anti-social behaviour, many of us no longer feel safe in our homes or out at night.

Police tape around the BHF store at the Rivergate Shopping Centre after a break-in

The silence from many candidates in this election on this enormous issue facing Peterborough should be a real source of embarrassment.

Linda Watson

Peterborough