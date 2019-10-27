Reasons to adopt a black cat in Peterborough

National Black Cat day is held every year on October 27 to recognise the beauty of black cats, writes Sheridan Gaunt from Peterborough Cats Protection.

It’s the perfect opportunity for all of us to come together and showcase all those cats that get overlooked time and time again.

People often have no idea that black or black and white cats (often referred to as monochrome) make up half of all the cats in care. Due to their colour they are the most likely to be abandoned, mistreated, dumped or left behind. And when they come into our care, they end up staying with us, up to five times longer than a coloured cat would.

There is a lot of myth and superstition surrounding black and black-and-white cats but from our experience, they are just losing out to the brighter-coloured tabbies, torties and gingers. A black cat can be seen as boring, yet they have just as much character as all the other cats.

It’s exactly the same with kittens, even with an overload of cuteness, playfulness and affection, they will always be the last of the litter to get rehomed.

So, as we all come together to celebrate our iconic feline friends, here’s just a few reasons to adopt a black cat.

1. No other coloured cat has a coat as sleek and shiny as they do, or have magical, mesmerising eyes, keeping us under their spell at all times.

2. Just think Jungle Book! Who wouldn’t want a mini panther they could call Bagheera?

3. No matter how many times you change your home décor, they will always look good and compliment it.

4. Black will always be classed as a bold, timeless colour and will always be in fashion.

5. You definitely won’t see their fur easily on your furniture or clothing.

And finally, most importantly, they will love us unconditionally and will truly enrich our lives.

So, if you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten, we encourage you to stop a moment and think why you have just overlooked the black or monochrome one. Your forever feline friend, is possibly right there in front of you.

To find out more about the cats and kittens in our care, looking to find their forever homes, you can call our helpline on 0345 371 2750 or email us at enquiries@ peterborough.cats.org.uk