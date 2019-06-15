Politicians, keep your promises and don’t fail those who died in the war

Have your say

Re politics and politicians, they say a new broom sweeps clean.

Well in all my 72 years on this planet, I’ve never known one to keep their promises.

They are only in politics for selfish reasons, not for Joe Public.

No politician has ever carried out their promises.

And as for Brexit, millions died for our freedom yet we have another country telling us what to do.

Let’s not let down those millions that fell.

This tiny island can govern itself. As for the Euro, we kept the pound – what does that tell you?

Ian McDowell

RAF Rtd.

Peterborough