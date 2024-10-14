Political View: Is cutting Winter Fuel Allowance the right thing ?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The announcement that government is removing the Winter Fuel Allowance to all but those on Pension Credit is causing quite the concern amongst residents, writes Lib Dem Group Leader councillor Christian Hogg.

For me this is a prime example of government taking a good idea and completely mucking it up on the implementation.

The Conservatives recently caused a stir when they produced a video calling out the government for their uncaring cut to this allowance, by using an actor that was wearing a Rolex watch.

Ultimately most people can see that those pensioners with substantial funds and incomes don’t need this allowance, and it should only go to those that have a genuine need.

Cllr Christian Hogg - Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group on Peterborough City Council

This leads us to where should the cut off be? Having it set at those in receipt of pension credit might for the government be an easy solution, but this doesn’t really cover those that really need it. In fact, what this has done has turned a spotlight on the criteria for Pension Credits themselves.

There is a complicated from that needs to be filled in and it is estimated that around a third of those eligible don’t claim, so please make sure you apply (or encourage family/friends to do so) just visit https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim .

There is also a bizarre situation that there is a hard cut off threshold that means if a claimant is a penny over that limit, they are entitled to nothing.

This clearly wrong, so rather than calling for a rethink on the Winter Fuel Allowance I would strongly suggest that it is the Pension Credit criteria that need to be rethought, with investment from Government to better identify the 33% that are currently missing out as a top priority. Additionally, there should be a new higher limit introduced that provides a tail off to the benefit from 100% down to 0% so that no one misses out by just being over the threshold.

We have had a few examples here in Peterborough where decision making has been far from optimal, still ongoing is the plight of Werrington Fields where on the face of it fencing off school playing fields for use by a local school would seem to be an easy solution.

However, the local community has rightly challenged the loss of open space provision and questioned the extent of fenced in provision for the school to fulfil their needs, and suggested a reduction down from eight football pitches to a more reasonable four.

We need to get better at consultation before making decisions rather than being forced to make changes after decisions have been made. We need to remember that the council is here to meet the needs of the communities that we serve.

Having recently taken over the running of the country and locally our city, the Labour Party need to get to grips with the realities of being in charge and speaking from a Liberal Democrat perspective we are willing to provide proper scrutiny to assist in making sure that the right decisions are being made, because that is what residents want.