Peterborough ‘should be optimistic’ under Boris Johnson

We are calling time on the naysayers and doom-mongers, writes Paul Bristow, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Peterborough.

I think the people of Peterborough are well and truly fed up with those politicians who are constantly talking down the UK and our city.

Unfortunately, this includes our Labour MP.

In Boris Johnson, we now have a new prime minister who is confident about our future and who will ensure we leave the EU by October 31, come what may.

Britain can do this and make a success of Brexit.

The new prime minister has a vision to make Britain even better by 2050.

We can become:

. The most prosperous economy in Europe, at the centre of a series of new trade deals we can pioneer the home of new industries such as the electric car and artificial intelligence.

. A place where we invest in brand new rail and road links and digital connectivity.

. A country that produces enough wealth to invest in better health and education so our children and grandchildren will be living longer, happier, healthier, wealthier lives.

In contrast we have a Labour Party and Labour MP who just wants to talk down our country.

They paint a picture of our country I just don’t recognise and a future that fills me with dread.

They feel we cannot possibly be prosperous and happy unless we give responsibility for our future to the EU.

Or they have an old fashioned socialist view that people can’t be trusted and that the state is there to make every decision for people?

It’s not just the UK as a whole where we should be optimistic.

Peterborough is well placed to share in this vision.

It depresses me greatly when I see people from our city talk it down.

And that again includes our MP and Labour councillors who jump on every opportunity to point out what is wrong with Peterborough.

Like every city - we have our challenges. But it is also one of the best cities in the UK.

We have a positive and skilled population. Great connectivity to the north and to London. Cathedral Square and Queensgate are looking good and there are inspiring plans to regenerate North Westgate and the whole market area. We remain a place for international business to invest.

Let’s cast aside the self doubters.

Let’s be positive about our city and our country.

Let’s leave the EU on October 31.

Most of all – let’s reject those who say no and that Britain and Peterborough can’t make it. And look forward with optimism and confidence for future.