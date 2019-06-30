Peterborough roadworks ‘need to be staggered’

How can Peterborough City Council Highways Department be so unaware of the impact of roadworks that they allow the major works on Fulbridge Road at the same time as the Rhubarb Bridge works?

These are two of the three significant north-south routes into the city with Eastfield Road/Broadway being the other one.

To allow both to have major restrictions at the same time smacks of either incompetence, or a total disregard of the inconvenience caused to the public considering how much traffic comes from the A15 into the city each day.

May I also ask why you do not include the Fulbridge Road works in your list of roadworks each week?

They are causing long tailbacks, especially in rush hours and at school finish time.

Robert Gregory-Smith

Werrington

Peterborough