Peterborough pensioners determined to overturn ‘injustice’ of over 75s losing free TV licences

In my capacity as the Secretary of the Peterborough Pensioners Association, I am appealing through your newspaper for support in tackling the injustice created by the BBC regarding their decision to cancel the free TV licences for the over 75 year old pensioners.

For many of the pensioners television is their only contact with the outside world, they refer to the TV as their only friend they have. Many pensioners are housebound and are unable to integrate into society - surely the country owe these people a debt, they have worked all their lives and some have served their country in times of war.

This generation didn’t have benefits, if they couldn’t afford things they went without, not like today’s modern society, so surely if the BBC can’t afford the subsidy then the government are in a position to help the over 75s.

It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the over 75s receive the licence concession as it was the government who passed the problem to the BBC in the first place.

Nigel D Eastwood

Peterborough