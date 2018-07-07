Peterborough Freemasons reflect on Junes past and present

Craig Bunday, Peterborough Freemasons

As has been mentioned many times in this column, 2017 marked 300 years of the formation of The United Grand Lodge of England.

It was this time last year that Bridge Street was lined by Freemasons from all over The Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire, as they paraded with invited dignitaries from The Town Hall to The Cathedral (pictured), to attend an evensong service marking the culmination of The Cathedral’s Festival of Music.

This year of course sees another milestone, the 900th anniversary of Peterborough Cathedral. In future columns we shall be looking at the specific association Freemasons have with the building, including a procession that took place in 1922.

Elsewhere in the Province, the charity ‘Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, and Norfolk’ benefitting from a £30,000 grant from Freemasons in this Province. The cheque was presented recently at St Ives Young Carers group. The grant came through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends from across England and Wales and is part of a local pledge to provide £2m of support over six years.

Gerry Crawford, Charity Steward for Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons said: “We’re very pleased to be able to help Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk who support some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They really make a difference to those young people who give up so much of their childhood to care for their loved ones.”

Also in June, Freemasons from around The Province joined others from all over the UK and overseas for The Quarterly Communications Meeting at Grand Lodge in London (pictured).

At the subsequent meal following the meeting, The Provincial Grand Master Max Bayes expressed gratitude for the continued good health this Province is in, the work it’s members do, and the importance of being ever mindful of likeminded individuals who would like to be part of the organisation.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948.