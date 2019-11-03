Peterborough Freemasons raise thousands of pounds for charities

In September, the Little Miracles charity at The Spinney in Hartwell Way received a cheque for £500 from Peterborough & Counties Freemasons Lodge, whose Master Andy Henry made the presentation to Britney Hughes (pictured), writes Craig Bunday from Peterborough Freemasons.

The funds had been raised by Lodge members donating small amounts of cash instead of sending Christmas cards to other Lodge members and also by raffles at meetings and events.

This charity is one selected by Andy for support during his year as Worshipful Master.

Little Miracles is a registered charity that supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. It aims to reduce isolation and to ensure that families get the support that they need for the whole family, including parents, carers, the child with additional needs, as well as the siblings.

Any family can receive support even before they receive a formal diagnosis.

Back in July, another member of Peterborough & Counties Lodge, Les Paul (pictured above) completed possibly his last skydive on behalf of nominated charities because in his own words: “The bones are getting rather fragile at 82 years of age”.

Les, a Past Master of the Lodge, completed his fifth parachute jump at Sibson Airfield raising total funds for Charities of £4,230.

His first skydive at the age of 73, benefitted the Alzheimer’s Society with £700, he then raised £1,500 for East Anglia Air Ambulance and £850 for Prostate Cancer Research. This particular skydive raised £1,180 for The British Heart Foundation and also The Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Les is rather shy about his exploits and believes it is perfectly natural for men of his age to be jumping out of planes for good causes!

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in the Peterborough area, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call the Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948. There are many informal evenings where you can come along and find out what Freemasonry is all about.