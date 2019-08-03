Neuter for a fiver, yes £5, is back!

Our highly successful ‘Neuter for a fiver’ campaign is back for a limited time only, writes Sheridan Gaunt of Peterborough Cats Protection.

This offer is open to anyone owning a male or female cat, aged 16 weeks and over, living in the PE1-PE8 postcode area.

This offer is also open to multi-cat households, with the simple aim to stop kittens having kittens.

We hear so often that people think it’s okay for a female cat to have at least one litter and that sibling cats won’t breed, well, it’s not.

There’s a higher risk of birth defects and with 90 per cent of the pregnant cats that come into our branch, being aged between nine to 12 months, they are not much more than a kitten themselves.

A kitten is sexually active from 16 weeks of age, which is why the timing is therefore essential to prevent unwanted litters. As a caring owner, the best thing you can do to protect your cat is to have it neutered.

Neutering your male cat early will help keep him safe – ensuring that he does not get into constant fights over females which will protect him from injury and diseases.

It will also stop his urge to wander off in search of a mate and lessen the chances of him getting lost or injured on the road.

Neutering can cost anywhere between £35 to £70 so, you would be crazy not to contact us and take advantage of this offer. The offer does NOT include microchipping, but you can arrange this with the vet at a small extra charge. It is well worth the cost as it is the best way of ensuring your pet is returned to you should it get lost. To enable people living in the PE1-PE8 area better access and a choice of vets to use, we have teamed up with six local veterinary practices, both the St Paul’s Road and the Bretton Practice of Vets4pets, Best Friends Vet Group at Broadway, Byre Veterinary Surgery in Werrington, Hampton Veterinary Centre, Animates in Deeping and Whittlesey Vets.

You will only be able to book your cat in for neutering at any of the vets listed above once you are in receipt of your voucher from ourselves.

You can request your voucher by contacting our helpline on 0345 371 2750 or emailing us at enquiries@ peterborough.cats.org.uk.