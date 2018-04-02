Motivated young always impress

Chris Ash, Liberal Party city councillor and deputy mayor

T he clocks have just gone forward and it’s Easter, so spring must be in the air - I hope.

March has certainly been a busy month for us on the Mayor’s team.

We started out on a snowing weekend with “the Last Night of the Proms” at the Key Theatre. Most there liked the venue and enjoyed the music from the band and solo singer, a bit jingoistic mind, but fun. A thought crossed my mind - if it’s the last night, then we need a first night.

We will be finishing off the month by celebrating the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force which came into being, independent of army and navy on 1st April, 1918.

It was a privilege to join local Air Cadets at an award ceremony on Monday.

Indirectly, the RAF played a small part in my early years for I had an uncle who was based at RAF Brampton and as small child I spent my summer holidays with him.

I was 12 before I knew there was a St Ives in Cornwall. My uncle was an engineer in the RAF and somewhere there is a photo of me holding the unit’s plaque with the motto Ubendum we Mendum on it (wonder if that was the official motto!).

My uncle had an odd sense of humour which I always appreciated, his wife, my aunt sadly did not, and I do remember she deftly disappeared from view when he asked a shop assistant if the toilet rolls on special offer were new and not used.

He had many amusing anecdotes which he recorded in diaries, now sadly lost.

I said earlier we attended the Air Cadet awards on Monday and were struck by the motivation of the youngsters and the effort they put in. They were rightly proud of their achievements and I am certain their parents were too.

On Wednesday we are at the volunteer police cadets passing out parade, where no doubt we will come across more dedicated youngsters. There are so many worthwhile things for the youngsters to take part in. For instance, one of the Mayor’s charities this year is the Sea Cadets. Then we have the Duke of Edinburgh awards. I am sure I have only named a few, but the great thing is there is so much out there to help youngsters become involved in being part of the wider community, and be in harmony with others.

Of course that is fine for those that enjoy the formality. Many are looking for less regimented activities and they should be none the worse for that. There are good less-structured groups out there for all age groups to join.

On Tuesday, we had guests visit us in the Mayor’s Parlour from the Peterborough Down Syndrome Group. As they left, I noticed one girl put a few coins into the Mayor’s Charity box - I found that very heartwarming .

We must have done well for the leaders asked us to go along to some of their events and as the Mayor did last year attend their Christmas party (heavens mentioning Christmas in March, sorry!) . Meeting these groups is a rewarding part of being in the Mayor’s team

Celebrities and the rich and famous don’t always make good role models. There are , though, many people in everyday walks of life who are ready and willingly give up their time. Thanks go to all volunteers. None of us, old or young, should judge others by the stereotypes and those who appear to be pushing their values for their own selfish purposes under the cover of altruism.

Us old’ens were young once with hopes and aims for a better, peaceful, future just as the youngsters of today will be tomorrow’s experienced oldies who also hoped for a better future

We must work in harmony for the good of all, and make our city a good and harmonious place to live.

A dream perhaps but we can all do our bit. Here’s wishing all a happy Easter