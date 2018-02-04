Michael Cross: A hint of spring with upcoming Peterborough music events

Winter is still all around us but there’s definitely a hint of spring in the music on offer throughout Peterborough over the next few weeks.

This month sees the Music Hub team in the thick of its spring term activities, delivering an exciting music project with five local secondary schools and preparing for the annual celebration of the best in youth music, this year’s Schools Make Music concert, hosted at the superb KingsGate Conference Centre on March 22.

The Hub is also busy supporting this year’s New Youth Music Showcase, as part of the 2018 Peterborough Music Festival.

This is a competition for the city’s songwriters and composers (under 18 and writing for all genres), providing an opportunity to perform their work at the Key Theatre.

This year’s event takes place on March 15, starting at 7pm. It is judged by an industry professional and there’s cash and other prizes for the top three pieces. There’s still time to enter by applying online at peterboroughmusicfestival.org.

There’s also time to sign up for Peterborough Youth Orchestra’s half term weekend workshop (February 10 and 11) at Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Orton.

This special weekend, for all orchestral players aged 19 years and under, includes a great opportunity to meet and rehearse with members of Britten Sinfonia.

The theme for this year’s workshop is Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances. For further details and application forms email peterboroughyouthorchestra@gmail.com - the weekend costs just £30.00 per player and bursary places are available.

Peterborough Community Orchestra:

After half term, PYO’s latest venture, the Peterborough Community Orchestra, will convene for its first rehearsal.

The take up has been excellent, but there’s still places available for players at grade 3+ (aged 14 and over).

Why not drop in for a session and give it a try? The group will meet on Wednesday evenings from 7.15-9.15pm at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington.

Once again for further details, email Robin Norman at the PYO email address.

Spring Concert:

Another date for your diary is March 24, when the City of Peterborough Concert Band and the City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble come together for their Spring Concert, performed at St. Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Ledbury Road. For tickets email - cpyecommittee@gmail.com

Ferry Meadows ‘Culture Weekend’:

Later this year Ferry Meadows Country Park will be celebrating its 40th year and will be holding a “Culture Weekend” (June 30-July 1) for visitors and the local community to enjoy.

Planned activities include “music in the park” with performances by local music groups.

Adrian Oates, Head of Fundraising at the Nene Park Trust, is registering interest from those willing to perform. He can be contacted by email: Adrian.Oates@neneparktrust.org.uk.

- Find out more about the Peterborough Music Hub - peterboroughmusichub.org.uk.