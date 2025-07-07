Mayor's View: Driving us mad - time for truth on A1 roadworks

The lane closure on the A1

Roadworks are a fact of life. But if drivers could put anything in their ‘Room 101’, then I’m sure diversions, temporary traffic lights and lane closures would be among the first to be banished, writes Paul Bristow, Combined Authority Mayor.

But while roads need to be repaired, the length and impact of some of these works needs to be challenged. And especially when the reasons for this disruption aren’t clear.

A lane has been closed southbound on the A1 since the start of November 2024 after a crash which led to the tragic death of a lorry driver. As people may know, the accident caused damage to an old culvert carrying the A1 over Billing Brook near Water Newton.

This damage means a lane has been closed by National Highways – the Government Agency which looks after our major roads – for safety.

The closure is on the southbound carriageway between Water Newton and Sibson and has had a massive and dangerous impact on local villages.

Rat-running, speeding and bad driving has affected villages like Elton, Wansford and others. The County Council has even had to step in and shut part of Old Great North Road around Stibbington, where you can leave and rejoin the A1 southbound carriageway, for public safety reasons. Access to homes and businesses on this stretch remains, but it’s another sign of how much of an affect this is having.

The other stressful part is people not knowing how long this is going to go on for.

It has already been nine months since the accident and it’s understandable that rumours have spread about how long this is going to take.

I’ve tried to clear this up with National Highways directly. Repair work is due to start this summer and from early autumn I understand they are going to move into the central reservation to make the southbound A1 two lanes again, albeit with a speed restriction.

They will then start repairing the culvert, but that could take 18 months. So, with what’s gone on so far, that could be about two and a half years of disruption. That can’t go unchallenged.

Local people need the truth on why a repair, as difficult as it may be, should take so long. And they need clarity on these timelines.

So I’m going to organise a visit with National Highways and a meeting with Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, the parish councils, the MP and local residents.

We need to get to the bottom of these works, how long they are likely the go on for, and importantly, what can be done to reduce the terrible impact this is having in local villages.

We can’t sit quietly through what has seemed like endless uncertainty – we need a swift and clear plan to get the A1 moving properly again.