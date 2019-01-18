Manchester United should be careful what they wish for, Murray should quit now, carry on cheating and drop Joe Root

It’s going to be hard for Manchester United to deny Ole Gunnar Solksjaer the manager’s job if the first team maintain their current run of results.

Solksjaer appears to be a top bloke and it’s clear the players are enjoying playing for him, but United should tread carefully.

Tennis legend Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy.

I suspect Paul Pogba and co are relishing the fact that miserable Mourinho has left the building as much as they are enjoying his interim replacement’s reign.

Those calling Solksjaer a tactical wizard for winning at Spurs last weekend are way off the mark. United won at Wembley because of their inspired goalkeeper David De Gea rather than any cunning plan.

It could easily have finished 4-1 to Spurs, but as always with fickle fans the final result obscured the actual pattern of play.

MURRAY SHOULD QUIT NOW

Andy Murray should call it quits now rather than wait for an emotional Wimbledon farewell. His performance in the first round of the Australian Open was typical of the great man, apart from the result. His fighting instincts remain intact, but his body has given up. Get him to unveil his own statue at Wimbledon instead.

CARRY ON CHEATING

As usual the Football Association have been inept at implementing well-intentioned disciplinary clampdowns.

Sadly commitments to stamp out holding offences at set-pieces and diving have been ignored by officials and players.

If Liverpool star Mo Salah isn’t even asked to explain some dramatic falls in the penalty area in recent games, what is the point of even condemning simulation?

The FA have helped make cheating a part of the game and I find that very sad.

ROOT DECISION BACKFIRED

Joe Root’s decision to play in the Big Bash T20 competition backfired so spectacularly he should be banished from the England team forthwith. At least he made a few quid.