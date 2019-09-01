Making a difference in the Peterborough community

Local Peterborough Lodge Schola Regia were out in the community at the beginning of the summer, standing shoulder to shoulder with other community leaders to show their support in remembering the Armed Forces, writes Craig Bunday from Peterborough Freemasons.

On June 9, the current mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Gul Nawaz, and Andy Moore, Past Master of the lodge, attended the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings at All Saints Church, together with members of the Lodge, including Langford Smith, who was also representing past officers of the armed forces.

As well as laying a wreath in commemoration, Andy (pictured holding wreath while Langford lays wreath) also ‘timed the silence’ before the bugler played. The bugler incidentally, was a current student at The King’s School in Peterborough, from where the lodge gets its name and many members are ex-pupils.

To commemorate National Service Day on June 30, Worshipful Master Richard Parsons, Andy and Langford were in attendance at All Saints, as were Labour Group leader in Peterborough, Councillor Shaz Nawaz, and representatives from many other cultural communities.

It is this time of year that the Schola Regia Lodge begin preparations for a special Christmas party. Every December the lodge, in association with friends, take children who would normally not see Santa, to The PSL Club on Lincoln Road, where they have a party and meet Santa Claus, who gives them each a Christmas present from the Lodge.

The lodge also organises a window display competition for the shops in New England at this time of year. Local shop owners compete to win The Schola Regia Cup for the best dressed window. The winner also has prize money donated to their chosen charity by lodge members.

Last year’s winner was The Salvation Army and the runner up, who receives the Cantwell Cup was Celebrations Cake Making (pictured).

This cup, so named after Noel Cantwell, a famous old manager of Peterborough United and long-term Peterborough resident, was donated by King School old boys Peter Boizot and Steve Kendrick, both past chairmen of the Posh, the latter also being a Past Master of the Lodge.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call the Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948. There are many informal evenings where you can come along and find out what Freemasonry is all about.