Make use of Peterborough’s ‘free gyms’

How many of us set ourselves physical fitness goals at the start of the New Year?

If you’re really going for it, you may be considering running the Peterborough Marathon in April, writes Barry Warne from the Peterborough Green Party. If this is you goal, perhaps you might consider running in support of Peterborough- based Kidney Research UK. If you raise £250 for the charity you won’t have to pay the entry fee. You’ll be helping to fund life-saving research into kidney diseases as well as reaching your own personal fitness goals. To find out more visit kidneyresearchuk.org/fundraising-events/peterborough-marathon/.

While not everyone will achieve good enough shape to run a marathon, Peterborough offers us all plenty of opportunities to improve our fitness for free throughout the year.

It was the vision of the late, great Wyndham Thomas to provide us with facilities for recreation, education and leisure. That bold and brilliant vision is now his legacy. Nene Park offers fabulous scope for joggers, walkers and cyclists, the ever-popular Saturday morning Parkrun at Ferry Meadows being open to runners (and walkers) of any age or ability.

Like the Parkrun, some of our best outdoor activities are completely free, with many of Peterborough’s open spaces serving as one big gymnasium.

Outdoor gyms are increasing in popularly. Connect Park offers a range of outdoor gym equipment and table tennis facilities, while the outdoor gym in Gladstone Recreation Ground is home to 12 pieces of fitness equipment. There are also outdoor gym facilities in Itter Park, Central Park and on Yaxley Recreation Ground.

There are plenty of other things we can do by way of exercise that don’t require expensive equipment: shadow boxing around a tree; jumping a skipping rope; or if you prefer team sports, ask to join a kickabout and add your jumper to the pile being used for goal posts.

If your goal is to get healthier and inflict less mental stress on yourself in 2020, the Woodland Trust says that exercising in nature has many benefits, including being ‘less boring’ than going to an indoor gym! Apparently, ‘green exercise’ can ‘improve self-esteem and mood, and reduce anxiety disorders and depression’. Many dog walkers will confirm that one of the reasons they own a dog is because it gets them out walking in nature more often.

Dog-walking groups are springing up all over Peterborough, organised and offered for free by groups of local residents. It’s also a great way to meet new people.

The only real barrier to exercising in nature at this time of year is the weather. Peterborough has experienced more than its fair share of rain over the winter months and conditions for exercising al fresco have not been ideal. Nene Park Trust is currently seeking planning permission to build an indoor activity centre at Ferry Meadows to meet the needs of people who want to exercise in nature when the weather is poor.

So come on, the excuses are drying up. Time to finally keep a New Year’s resolution beyond January and make the most of Peterborough’s free gyms!