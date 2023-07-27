News you can trust since 1948
Remember the Perkins 'industrial concerts' of the 1970s - including Yehudi Menuhin?

Throughout the 1970s Perkins Engines organised a series of annual ‘Industrial Concerts’ that brought some of the world’s finest classical musicians to Peterborough.
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST
How the Perkins Echo reported on the concerts ventureHow the Perkins Echo reported on the concerts venture
Cheap tickets were offered to factory employees, and all 1600 seats in the Cathedral invariably sold out. Yehudi Menuhin, John Barbirolli, Daniel Barenboim and Vladimir Ashkenazy were amongst the soloists and conductors who performed each summer, giving many in the audience their first experience of live orchestral performance.

I am researching the history of these concerts, to try to discover more about Perkins’ motivation for supporting these events, and how they were received by employees. The company evidently wished to enrich the cultural lives of their workers, but they were also driven by business considerations.

Notably, in 1973 Perkins commissioned a new symphony from avant-garde Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki at the same that they were seeking new business in communist Poland. The commission was widely praised by London critics but enjoyed a mixed reception from the Peterborough audience!

I would be very interested to hear from anyone who attended these concerts and is willing to share their recollections. Readers can contact me direct at [email protected] to find out how they can participate in my research.

Prof Robert Adlington

Head of Research

Head of Doctoral Programmes

Royal College of Music

