LETTER: We condemn selling of counterfeit goods at Peterborough car boot sale

Regards the article last week about counterfeit goods found at my car boot sale.

We condemn any form of trickery in letting the public think that they have got themselves a bargain when in effect they haven’t, whether it be counterfeit, stolen or illegal goods. It also states this on our website: bizzybootsltd.co.uk and on our signage at the car boot sale itself.

We try to deter this as much as possible and any new enquiry from sellers that want to attend the car boot, we refer them to our website where it informs them of goods that are not allowed to be sold on our car boot and that it does get visited by both Trading Standards and the police from time to time.

Unfortunately, as in all walks of life, there are always going to be “chancers.”

Tony Dalessio

Bizzy Boots Ltd